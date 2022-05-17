The three major stock indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others.
Read this Term move lower on the initial Powell comments. However they have each retraced all their declines and are trading back at highs for the day.
- The NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term index is currently trading up 285 points or 2.44%at 11947.66. The low price during the Powell interview move down to 11812.87. The new high price just reached 11959.92
- The S&P index move down from round 4080 to a low of 4043.03. However it has since bounce up to a new high price of 4084.39. It currently trades at 4080 up 72 points or 1.8%
- The Dow industrial average moved from a pre-interview high of 32615.76 to a low of 32359.36 before bouncing back higher. We currently trade at 32627.92 up 404 points or 1.28%. The high for the day was in the 1st few minutes of trading at 32673.54.
The 2 year yield spiked higher during his comments as well reaching a high yield of 2.711%. However it has since moved down to 2.686%. That still above the pre-speech low yield of 2.665% but certainly off the high price.
The USD initially moved higher in sympathy with move higher in yields and more hawkish tones regarding rates, but it has given up some of the gains as well and trades near the mid range in most of the major currency pairs.
Powell has the answers and indeed influencing demand is good when jobs are "plentiful", but his track record is not all that great of late and with it goes his credibility.
The slow to react from the Fed led to higher inflation and he may now be forced to put on the brakes much harder that ultimately leads to "fast break the other way". To me his matter of fact approach and roadmaps to nirvana are wearing thin.
We will see, but for now, it is higher rates and higher stocks and green grass, and high tides forever.
