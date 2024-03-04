Major US stock indices dipped into the close and are snatching a modest defeat from the jaws of victory. Both the S&P and NASDAQ index had moved into positive territory with an hour or so left in the day. However, there was some selling and the major indices are closing lower on a day.

A snapshot of the close levels shows:

Dow industrial average fell -96.71 points or -0.25% at 38990.70

S&P index fell -6.13 points or -0.12% at 5130.94

NASDAQ index fell -67.44 points or -0.41% at 16207.50

The Russell 2000 also moved into negative territory and is closing down -2.09 points or -0.10% at 2074.30.