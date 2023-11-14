Stopgap funding bill to avert a US government shutdown has enough votes to pass in the House of Representatives.
Voting isn't over, it continues, but the bill will pass and be sent to the Senate. Its likely to pass in the Senate.
UPDATE - voting complete, bill passes.
House approves Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to keep parts of the federal government open until mid-January and others 'til February.
- plan includes no spending cuts
- final vote was 336 to 95
- 209 Ds voted for the bill
- 27 Rs voted yeas on it