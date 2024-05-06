The momentum from last week's move higher started with a less hawkish Fed and the tamer US jobs report continued today with the NASDAQ in S&P index leading the way. Both those indices closed at/near session highs. The Russell 2000 also advanced solidly.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average Rich Rose 176.59 points or 0.46% at 38852.26

S&P index was 52.93 points or 1.03% at 5180.73

NASDAQ index rose 192.92 points or 1.19% at 16349.25.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose by 24.95 points or 1.23% at 2060.67.

After the close some earnings showed:

Pallantir:

EPS $0.08 versus $0.08 expected.

Revenues $0.634 billion versus $0.63 billion as expected

Lucid: