The momentum from last week's move higher started with a less hawkish Fed and the tamer US jobs report continued today with the NASDAQ in S&P index leading the way. Both those indices closed at/near session highs. The Russell 2000 also advanced solidly.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average Rich Rose 176.59 points or 0.46% at 38852.26
- S&P index was 52.93 points or 1.03% at 5180.73
- NASDAQ index rose 192.92 points or 1.19% at 16349.25.
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose by 24.95 points or 1.23% at 2060.67.
After the close some earnings showed:
Pallantir:
- EPS $0.08 versus $0.08 expected.
- Revenues $0.634 billion versus $0.63 billion as expected
Lucid:
- EPS $-0.30 versus expected $-0.25
- Revenues $0.173 billion versus expected $0.16 billion
- Delivered vehicles 1967 (up 40% YoY). Expected 1698