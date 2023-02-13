The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are off to a solid start this week with each moving higher by 1.1% or more. A snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow industrial Average rose 376.66 points or 1.11% at 34245.94

S&P rose 46.85 points or 1.15% at 4137.30

Nasdaq

Russell 2000 rose 22.32 points or 1.16% at 1941.14

The Dow 30 was led by:

Microsoft rose 3.12%

Intel rose by 2.7%

Salesforce rose by 2.45%

Nike rose by 2.36%

Home Depot rose by 2.26%

The top 5 laggards today were:

Chevron fell -0.56%

Walt Disney fell -0.40%

Caterpillar rose +0.20%

United health rose +0.24%

J&J rose +0.36%

in the US that market, yields or mixed with the shorter and up marginally. The longer end was lower:

2 year 4.517%, +0.4 basis points

5 year 3.910%, -1.4 basis points

10 year 3.705% -3.8 basis points

30 year 3.73% -4.3 basis points

The NZD was the strongest of the major currencies today followed by the AUD. The JPY was the weakest with the USD the next weakest.