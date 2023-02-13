The major US stock indices are off to a solid start this week with each moving higher by 1.1% or more. A snapshot of the market is showing:
- Dow industrial Average rose 376.66 points or 1.11% at 34245.94
- S&P rose 46.85 points or 1.15% at 4137.30
- Nasdaq rose 173.68 points or 1.48% at 11891.80
- Russell 2000 rose 22.32 points or 1.16% at 1941.14
The Dow 30 was led by:
- Microsoft rose 3.12%
- Intel rose by 2.7%
- Salesforce rose by 2.45%
- Nike rose by 2.36%
- Home Depot rose by 2.26%
The top 5 laggards today were:
- Chevron fell -0.56%
- Walt Disney fell -0.40%
- Caterpillar rose +0.20%
- United health rose +0.24%
- J&J rose +0.36%
in the US that market, yields or mixed with the shorter and up marginally. The longer end was lower:
- 2 year 4.517%, +0.4 basis points
- 5 year 3.910%, -1.4 basis points
- 10 year 3.705% -3.8 basis points
- 30 year 3.73% -4.3 basis points
The NZD was the strongest of the major currencies today followed by the AUD. The JPY was the weakest with the USD the next weakest.