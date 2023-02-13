The major US stock indices are off to a solid start this week with each moving higher by 1.1% or more. A snapshot of the market is showing:

The Dow 30 was led by:

  • Microsoft rose 3.12%
  • Intel rose by 2.7%
  • Salesforce rose by 2.45%
  • Nike rose by 2.36%
  • Home Depot rose by 2.26%

The top 5 laggards today were:

  • Chevron fell -0.56%
  • Walt Disney fell -0.40%
  • Caterpillar rose +0.20%
  • United health rose +0.24%
  • J&J rose +0.36%

in the US that market, yields or mixed with the shorter and up marginally. The longer end was lower:

  • 2 year 4.517%, +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 3.910%, -1.4 basis points
  • 10 year 3.705% -3.8 basis points
  • 30 year 3.73% -4.3 basis points

The NZD was the strongest of the major currencies today followed by the AUD. The JPY was the weakest with the USD the next weakest.

Forex
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies