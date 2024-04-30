Super Micro Computers announced earnings-per-share higher than expectations but on less than expected revenues. Their guidance was stronger than expected.
- Revenues USD 3.850 million vs.estimate USD 3.95 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD $6.65 vs. estimate USD $5.74
- Q3 adjusted gross margin 15.6%
- Q3 gross margin 15.5%
Guidance
- EPS $7.62 – $8.42 versus expected $6.97.
- Net sales expected at $5.1 billion – $5.5 billion versus expected $4.73 billion
Super Micro Computers shares are trading higher and lower after the release and currently trades down -1.61% at $845 in volatile trading.