Super Micro Computers announced earnings-per-share higher than expectations but on less than expected revenues. Their guidance was stronger than expected.

Revenues USD 3.850 million vs.estimate USD 3.95 million

Q3 adjusted EPS USD $6.65 vs. estimate USD $5.74

Q3 adjusted gross margin 15.6%

Q3 gross margin 15.5%

Guidance

EPS $7.62 – $8.42 versus expected $6.97.

Net sales expected at $5.1 billion – $5.5 billion versus expected $4.73 billion

Super Micro Computers shares are trading higher and lower after the release and currently trades down -1.61% at $845 in volatile trading.