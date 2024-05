Prior +1.0%

Core CPI +1.2% y/y

Prior +1.0%

After having talked about successfully beating inflation, this is a minor setback for the SNB. Headline annual inflation was a beat on estimates, coming in at 1.4% with core annual inflation also ticking higher to 1.2%. Still, the numbers are keeping well below the crucial 2% mark for now. And that's the important thing in vindicating the SNB's policy pivot.