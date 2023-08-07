- Prior 2.0%
The unadjusted jobless rate remains steady at 1.9% as the number of registered unemployed persons rises slightly from 85,099 in June to 87,601 in July. Still, overall labour market conditions are relatively tight in Switzerland.
