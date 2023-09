There is suddenly a big bid in bonds and stocks.

All eyes are on the calendar right now and I think that's a hint about what's going on. In a T+2 world, the securities purchased today will settle on Monday, which in the new quarter.

It may be that fund managers didn't want to show bonds or underperforming stocks on the quarter-end books. Or they may have simply wanted to disguise their strategies. In any case, I don't think the bids today are a coincidence.