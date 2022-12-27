CNN had the info ICYMI, an announcement from Taiwan's President Tsai

  • Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year
  • the new conscription period will be implemented at the start of 2024
  • will apply to men born after 2005

Taiwan's Defense Ministry:

  • all conscripts under the new system will be required to undergo eight weeks of basic military training
  • and then 44 weeks of ground training
  • monthly salary of conscripts will also be raised from about $195 to more than $650 per month

The move is in response to China's increase in aggression towards Taiwan. It's a big about-face for Taiwan, the country shortened the mandatory conscription period from a year to 4 months back in 2018.

---

From earlier this year, its not just a Chines invasion that would spark chaos in global markets:

Taiwan Straits