an announcement from Taiwan's President Tsai

Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year

the new conscription period will be implemented at the start of 2024

will apply to men born after 2005

Taiwan's Defense Ministry:

all conscripts under the new system will be required to undergo eight weeks of basic military training

and then 44 weeks of ground training

monthly salary of conscripts will also be raised from about $195 to more than $650 per month

The move is in response to China's increase in aggression towards Taiwan. It's a big about-face for Taiwan, the country shortened the mandatory conscription period from a year to 4 months back in 2018.

