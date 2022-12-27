CNN had the info ICYMI, an announcement from Taiwan's President Tsai
- Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year
- the new conscription period will be implemented at the start of 2024
- will apply to men born after 2005
Taiwan's Defense Ministry:
- all conscripts under the new system will be required to undergo eight weeks of basic military training
- and then 44 weeks of ground training
- monthly salary of conscripts will also be raised from about $195 to more than $650 per month
The move is in response to China's increase in aggression towards Taiwan. It's a big about-face for Taiwan, the country shortened the mandatory conscription period from a year to 4 months back in 2018.
---
