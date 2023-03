US equities are off to a strong start with tech leading the way.

The S&P 500 is up 30 points, or 0.7% while the Nasdaq is up 1.3% led by Netflix, Regeneron, Nvidia and Tesla. Nvidia in particular has been on an absolute sizzler and it rolls out product lines this week in its AI event.

The company is trading at insane multiples but it's at the core of all of the amazing things that are happening at a breakneck pace in AI right now.