The major stock indices are closing near session highs with the NASDAQ index leading the way. All 3 major indices are closing above their 100-day moving averages (bullish). All 3 indices are closing higher for the week.

A snapshot of closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average +391.16 points or 1.15% at 34283.09. Its 100-day moving average is at 34266.16

S&P index up 67.87 points or 1.56% at 4415.23. Its 100-day moving average is at 4402.54

NASDAQ index up 276.65 points or 2.05% at 13798.10. It's 100-day moving averages at 13618.08.

For the week, each of the major indices close higher for the 2nd consecutive week:

Dow Industrial Average rose 0.65%

S&P index rose 1.31%

NASDAQ index rose 2.37%

Big gainers this week included:

Roblox, 10.06%

Broadcom, 8.48%

Lam Research +8.10%

Uber, 8.02%

Nvidia, +7.4%

Snowflake, +7.01%

Intuit, +6.09%

Adobe, +5.95%

Looking at the Dow 30 for the week:

Apple rose 5.52%

Microsoft rose 4.78%

Disney rose 3.75%

Salesforce rose 2.98%

JP Morgan rose 2.41%

Loser in the Dow 30 were: