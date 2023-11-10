The major stock indices are closing near session highs with the NASDAQ index leading the way. All 3 major indices are closing above their 100-day moving averages (bullish). All 3 indices are closing higher for the week.
A snapshot of closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average +391.16 points or 1.15% at 34283.09. Its 100-day moving average is at 34266.16
- S&P index up 67.87 points or 1.56% at 4415.23. Its 100-day moving average is at 4402.54
- NASDAQ index up 276.65 points or 2.05% at 13798.10. It's 100-day moving averages at 13618.08.
For the week, each of the major indices close higher for the 2nd consecutive week:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 0.65%
- S&P index rose 1.31%
- NASDAQ index rose 2.37%
Big gainers this week included:
- Roblox, 10.06%
- Broadcom, 8.48%
- Lam Research +8.10%
- Uber, 8.02%
- Nvidia, +7.4%
- Snowflake, +7.01%
- Intuit, +6.09%
- Adobe, +5.95%
Looking at the Dow 30 for the week:
- Apple rose 5.52%
- Microsoft rose 4.78%
- Disney rose 3.75%
- Salesforce rose 2.98%
- JP Morgan rose 2.41%
Loser in the Dow 30 were:
- Walgreens, -6.11%
- Chevron, -3.15%
- J&J -2.70%
- Merck, -1.89%
- HomeDepot -1.38%