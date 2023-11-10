The major stock indices are closing near session highs with the NASDAQ index leading the way. All 3 major indices are closing above their 100-day moving averages (bullish). All 3 indices are closing higher for the week.

A snapshot of closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial average +391.16 points or 1.15% at 34283.09. Its 100-day moving average is at 34266.16
  • S&P index up 67.87 points or 1.56% at 4415.23. Its 100-day moving average is at 4402.54
  • NASDAQ index up 276.65 points or 2.05% at 13798.10. It's 100-day moving averages at 13618.08.

For the week, each of the major indices close higher for the 2nd consecutive week:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 0.65%
  • S&P index rose 1.31%
  • NASDAQ index rose 2.37%

Big gainers this week included:

  • Roblox, 10.06%
  • Broadcom, 8.48%
  • Lam Research +8.10%
  • Uber, 8.02%
  • Nvidia, +7.4%
  • Snowflake, +7.01%
  • Intuit, +6.09%
  • Adobe, +5.95%

Looking at the Dow 30 for the week:

  • Apple rose 5.52%
  • Microsoft rose 4.78%
  • Disney rose 3.75%
  • Salesforce rose 2.98%
  • JP Morgan rose 2.41%

Loser in the Dow 30 were:

  • Walgreens, -6.11%
  • Chevron, -3.15%
  • J&J -2.70%
  • Merck, -1.89%
  • HomeDepot -1.38%