Media are reporting that Model 3 & Model Y Tesla discounts have been ramped up to $7500 in the US.

Back on December 1 Tesla introduced a $3,750 rebate for any customer who took delivery of a Model 3 or Model Y by December 31.

That's now been ramped to $7500.

In the new year there will be a $7,500 tax credit as of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

I posted earlier on the circa USD600bn that has been slashed from the value of TSLA as Mush indulges his social media issues

This upset a few folks, check out the snark in the comments!

Honestly, I feel sorry for them and understand them lashing out. Its an ugly bag hold indeed.