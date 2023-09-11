Technology stock are leading a strong day for US equities today. The Nasdaq is at a session high, up 1.1% to a four-day high.

Nasdaq daily

The stock that is carrying much of the weight is Tesla, which is up 9.8% after an upgrade at Morgan Stanley and fresh price target at $400. Meta is also a strong gainer, up 3.3% with Amazon up 3.1%.

The S&P 500 is up a more-modest 0.6% but the gain today helps to push back against a head-and-shoulders top that appeared to forming over the past few weeks. The key for stocks will be to maintain momentum following this week's CPI and retail sales numbers.