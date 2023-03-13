  • 2-year Treasury yields -38.7 bps to 4.201% (started the session at 4.433%)
  • 5-year Treasury yields -28.2 bps to 3.671%
  • 10-year Treasury yields -16.3 bps to 3.531%
  • 30-year Treasury yields -4.9 bps to 3.651%

The bid in bonds since Thursday last week has been unrelenting and the moves today in particular is rather staggering. The above would mark the biggest daily fall for 2-year Treasury yields since 2008. And this is not just contained to the US as a matter of fact. 2-year German bond yields are down 40 bps to 2.670% currently in one of its worst days on record with 10-year German bond yields down 24 bps to 2.252% in its worst fall since 2011.