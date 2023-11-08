The broader S&P and NASDAQ index are marginally lower (the S&P is virtually unchanged). The Dow industrial average is down around -0.20% with around 45 minutes left in the trading day.

At stake are up streaks of 8 days for the S&P and Dow indices and 9 days for the NASDAQ index. Quite frankly if they closed negative by a marginal amount, I don't think the market will be hugely disappointed that the strings are broken. It has to happen sometime.

Today there was hope that both Feds Powell and Williams would give some comments about the economy/policy, but both chose not to weigh in.

Tomorrow Fed's Powell will be speaking again (at 2 PM ET). More specifically he is due to participate in a panel discussion titled "Monetary Challenges in a Global Economy" at the Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference, in Washington. ECBs Lagarde is also scheduled to speak at 12:30 PM ET

US initial jobless claims will be released at 8:30 AM. The treasury will auction off 30 year bonds to complete the coupon auctions this week. The 3 and 10 year note auctions were met with average demand (which is ok).