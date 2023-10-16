The major US stock indices are opening with gains on the day to start the trading week. Last week the Dow industrial average and S&P index both moved higher by 0.45 and 0.79% respectively. The date NASDAQ index fell -0.18%.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 209.37 points or 0.62% at 33879.67.
- S&P index up 26.18 points or 0.60% at 4353.97
- NASDAQ index up 70.76 points or 0.53% at 13477.99.
In the US at that market,
- 2 year yield 5.081%, +2.7 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.699% +5.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.699%, +7.1 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.855% +7.8 basis points
in other markets:
- WTI crude oil is trading at $87.15 down $-0.63
- Gold is trading down $16.61 or -0.85% at $1915.98
- Silver is trading down $0.13 a month to 0.57% at $22.56
- Bitcoin is taking a run to the upside trading close to $30,000 on an unconfirmed report that the SEC has approved a bitcoin ETF, but the price has moved back down to $28,900. There is no confirmation on the SEC website.