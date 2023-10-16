The major US stock indices are opening with gains on the day to start the trading week. Last week the Dow industrial average and S&P index both moved higher by 0.45 and 0.79% respectively. The date NASDAQ index fell -0.18%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 209.37 points or 0.62% at 33879.67.

S&P index up 26.18 points or 0.60% at 4353.97

NASDAQ index up 70.76 points or 0.53% at 13477.99.

In the US at that market,

2 year yield 5.081%, +2.7 basis points

5 year yield 4.699% +5.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.699%, +7.1 basis points

30 year yield 4.855% +7.8 basis points

in other markets: