Euro Market Open: Markets were on edge amid conflicting BoE signals; DXY pulled back as GBP strengthened post-hints of a Gilt purchase extension

Full Note

APAC stocks were subdued with price action indecisive as the region took its cue from the choppy performance and late selling stateside.

BoE Governor Bailey appeared to reject industry calls for an extension to Gilt purchases. However, an FT report later suggested that purchases could be prolonged.

European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -0.2% after the cash market closed with losses of 0.5% yesterday.

DXY pulled back as GBP strengthened post-hints of a Gilt purchase extension, JPY lags G10 FX.

Looking ahead, highlights include UK GDP, EZ IP, US PPI Final Demand, FOMC Minutes, G20 Finance Ministers' meeting, Astana Summit, Speeches from BoE's Haskel, Pill & Mann, ECB's Lagarde, Fed's Kashkari, Barr & Bowman Supply from UK, US & Germany.