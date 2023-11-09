The Newsquawk US Market Open: Equities boosted, DXY & NZD bid, US 10-yr yield surpasses 4.50%; Fed's Powell due

  • European bourses march firmly into the green whilst US futures post gains to a lesser extent; RTY outperforms after heavy losses in recent sessions
  • Dollar is firmer ahead of Fed Chair Powell, with the Kiwi outperforming as it benefits from AUD/NZD cross-selling
  • Debt gives back some of the prior session's gains with US 10-year yield surpassing 4.50%, though benchmarks are off worst
  • Crude attempts to claw back some of the losses felt over the week; potentially assisted by news that the US military conducted strikes in eastern Syria
  • Highlights include US IJC, NZ Manufacturing PMI, Speeches from Fed’s Powell, Barkin, Bostic, ECB’s Lagarde, Banxico Policy Announcement, Supply from US
