The always awesome Newsquawk US Market Open report -

Hawkish action continues pre-FOMC Minutes/Williams; fixed off worst post-supply

European bourses are softer across the board as hawkish price action remains in full swing, US futures contained pre-Minutes.

DXY remains underpinned by haven dynamics to modest detriment of peers ex-NZD after a 50bp RBNZ hike and guidance for further tightening.

Core fixed has bounced following well-received EZ/UK supply, in a rebound from marked initial pressure with Bunds printing a fresh YTD trough.

Commodities are underpressure by the above risk tone/hawkish dynamics with specific drivers limited though geopols remain in focus.

Looking ahead, highlights include Fed's Williams, FOMC Minutes (Feb), S. African Budget Presentation, Supply from the US, Earnings from NVIDIA.