The OPEC + meeting scheduled for November 26 has been delayed to November 30.

Greg had the info here, from Wednesday US time

The OPEC Secretariat, which made the announcement, did not disclose the reason for the postponement.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that the meeting on Sunday could be delayed, and cited Saudi dissatisfaction over oil production levels of some countries. Further media reports said an unnamed senior OPEC+ delegate agreed with the premise, with reference to the compliance levels of some alliance member countries with their respective output pledges.