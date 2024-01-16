Associated Press with the breaking headline that the terrorists are expected to be designated as terrorists by the US.

About time.

Houthis have been sending their missiles towards merchant and Navy shipping in waters off Yemen.

Last week allied military struck back:

The Houthis say its to support Gaza. I don't quite get how murdering sailors transporting pomegranates and such through the Suez Canal supports Gaza but here we are.

The redesignation of these criminals as terrorists will curtail some of their support.