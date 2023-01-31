The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report.

In brief, the Journal citing 'people familiar':

The Biden administration is considering entirely cutting off Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. from U.S. suppliers over national-security concerns

by tightening export controls targeting the firm

The background to this is that Huawei was placed on the US Department of Commerce’s “Entity List” during the previous administration. The list is of foreign companies said to be national security threats. Huawei was later supplied technology by US firms under licences issued by the Commerce Department. Supply was permitted as long as it wouldn’t put national security at risk.

Says the Journal: