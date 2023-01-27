Bloomberg (gated) carrying the report .

In brief, Bloomberg citing unnamed sources:

US, Dutch and Japanese officials are set to conclude talks as soon as Friday US time on a new set of limits to what can be supplied to Chinese companies, the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are private.

Negotiations were ongoing as of late Thursday in Washington.

Netherlands will enhance restrictions on AMSL

Japan to set similar limits on Nikon

There is no plan for a public announcement of restrictions that will likely be just implemented, the people said.

-

In restricting China's access to sophisticated semiconductor equipment the US, Japan, and the Netherlands alliance aimed at limiting China's plans to develop its own domestic chip capabilities.

eur EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term