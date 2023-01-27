US, Dutch and Japanese officials are set to conclude talks as soon as Friday US time on a new set of limits to what can be supplied to Chinese companies, the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are private.
Negotiations were ongoing as of late Thursday in Washington.
Netherlands will enhance restrictions on AMSL
Japan to set similar limits on Nikon
There is no plan for a public announcement of restrictions that will likely be just implemented, the people said.
In restricting China's access to sophisticated semiconductor equipment the US, Japan, and the Netherlands alliance aimed at limiting China's plans to develop its own domestic chip capabilities.