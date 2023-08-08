The US major indices are closing lower in the day but things could've been worse. The major indices are near their highs.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow Industrial Average -158.66 points or -0.45% at 35314.50. At session lows, the index was down -465.73 point.

S&P index -19.04 points or -0.42% at 4499.39. At session lows, the index was down -54.04 points

NASDAQ index -110.08 points or -0.79% at 13884.31. At session lows, the index was down -225.06 point

I look at some of the major stocks shows :

Apple which has been under pressure lightly rose $0.97 or 0.54% at $179.78

Microsoft fell $4.03 or -1.22% at 326.08

Nvidia fell $7.54 or 1.66% of 446.63

Meta fell $-3.88 or -1.23% at 312.68

Amazon fell $-2.27 or -1.60%

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest laggards were Salesforce, Goldman Sachs, and Travelers:

The Dow 30 laggards today

The biggest winners was Amgen, Walt Disney, and Apple: