The US dollar is softer after yesterday's drama but the week isn't over yet. We get some top tier data to wind it down as stats agencies rush out the numbers so they can enjoy the Christmas-New Years' period.

That's left the calendar flush today starting at the bottom of the hour with:

US Nov PCE

US durable goods orders

Canadian GDP

Then at 10 am ET:

UMich final consumer sentiment

New home sales

The main headlines will be PCE inflation but personal spending will also be notable.