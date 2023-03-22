The weekly oil inventory data will be released shortly
The weekly oil inventory data will be released shortly. Expectations show:
crude stocks of -1.565M drawdown
Read this Term gasoline stocks drawdown of -1.677M distillates drawdown of -1.500M
The private data released late yesterday showed a surprise build in crude stocks of 3.262 million. Gasoline stocks showed a drawdown of -1.09 million and distillates showed a drawdown of -1.84 million.
is currently trading at $69.42. Crude oil
