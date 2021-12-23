A laboratory study is reported to have found that two doses and a booster of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine did not produce sufficient levels of neutralising antibodies to protect against the omicron variant.

As such, the research suggests people who have been vaccinated with Sinovac's doses to seek out a different vaccine as a booster shot instead.

The study also found that two doses of BioNTech's vaccine, Comirnaty, was also insufficient but a booster helped to raise protection to adequate levels - which rebuffs studies on mRNA vaccines.

As much as risk sentiment is unaffected by the headline, this has bigger and wider implications when you factor in China into the equation. That considering the vast majority of its population being vaccinated with Sinovac. Add that to their 'zero covid' approach and there will be more issues to think about other than just inflation.