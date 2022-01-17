That is up from 33 cases the day before. But while travel curbs - especially to Beijing - have been imposed, the city of 14 million is managing to avoid a total lockdown for the time being. That said, there are plenty of road closures and public transport limitations with 64 of the city's 87 bus services being suspended and some parts of the subway system also being temporarily closed.

The latest round of mass testing in the city took place on Sunday, with the city's health commission stating that a total of 294 cases have been detected so far in the latest outbreak.

Just bear in mind that Tianjin is home to one of China's major ports so any shutdown or lockdown is likely to see more substantial economic impact domestically and also internationally i.e. hit to supply chains.