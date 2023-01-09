Back the other way we go now for the dollar? Well, the technicals are starting to get interesting with AUD/USD breaking higher with NZD/USD also bouncing strongly from its 200-day moving average again. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is looking to threaten 1.0700 and USD/CAD has also fallen below its own 100-day moving average for the first time since August last year.

So much for that hot start to the new year, eh? Elsewhere, gold is still looking perky as highlighted previously with price now contesting the June high at $1,879. The $1,900 mark will be up next as a target for buyers if that gives way.

Broader market sentiment is looking more positive again and the S&P 500 is also seeking an upside push after a move above its 100-day moving average on Friday. The moves are plentiful to take into consideration for a trade and all of this before we get another round of volatility injection from the US CPI data later this week.

