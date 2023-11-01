2 year auctions increase $3 billion/month

3 year auctions increase $2 billion/month

5 year auctions increase $3 billion/month

10 year auctions increase $2 billion/month

30 year auctions increase $1 billion/month

The Treasury said it expects one additional quarter of increased auction sizes beyond what's announced today.

US 10-year yields intraday

Expectations I've seen:

Current portion of bills at 20.4%

Goldman Sachs though is much lower seeing:

2 year auctions expected to increase $2 billion/month

3 year auctions expected to increase $2 billion/month

5 year auctions expected to increase $2 billion/month

10 year auctions expected to increase $1 billion/month

30 year auctions expected to increase $1 billion/month

Overall, the market is focused on less issuance than feared at the long end along with some clarity that the Treasury only plans to increase auction sizes once more.

There was more focus on this announcement than I've ever seen for Treasury refunding so we could see some angst come out of the market with long-dated yields falling on this.