Treasury Secretary Yellen is speaking on China/Russia from meetings in Frankfurt, and says:
- Concerns about China strategy are shared among G-7 finance ministers.
- If we were to use secondary Russian sanctions on banks, we would do so in a judicious manner.
- Not every detail needs to be worked out on Russian asset plan by time of G-7 leaders Summit in Puglia.
- There does not need to be detailed coordination between G-7 countries on China trade actions, but more forceful to speak with China as a group on overcapacity.
- Bankers in Frankfurt meeting expressed very strong commitment to enforcing Russian sanctions stopping flow of military materials to Russia
G-7 finance ministers will be meeting in Italy later this week