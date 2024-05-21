Treasury Secretary Yellen is speaking on China/Russia from meetings in Frankfurt, and says:

Concerns about China strategy are shared among G-7 finance ministers.

If we were to use secondary Russian sanctions on banks, we would do so in a judicious manner.

Not every detail needs to be worked out on Russian asset plan by time of G-7 leaders Summit in Puglia.

There does not need to be detailed coordination between G-7 countries on China trade actions, but more forceful to speak with China as a group on overcapacity.

Bankers in Frankfurt meeting expressed very strong commitment to enforcing Russian sanctions stopping flow of military materials to Russia

G-7 finance ministers will be meeting in Italy later this week