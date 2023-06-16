AI image

China, South Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan remain on the list

Japan was removed from the list

Switzerland exceeded just one of three thresholds in four quarters through Dec 2022

Reiterates call for increased FX transparency from China

A number of countries had shifted to position of selling forex reserves to limit declines against strong dollar in 2022

Does not believe China was intervening extensively to exceed net forex purchases threshold

This report is a charade. If Switzerland wasn't nailed for openly manipulating for years, no one will be.