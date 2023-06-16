janet yellen magician AI
  • China, South Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan remain on the list
  • Japan was removed from the list
  • Switzerland exceeded just one of three thresholds in four quarters through Dec 2022
  • Reiterates call for increased FX transparency from China
  • A number of countries had shifted to position of selling forex reserves to limit declines against strong dollar in 2022
  • Does not believe China was intervening extensively to exceed net forex purchases threshold

This report is a charade. If Switzerland wasn't nailed for openly manipulating for years, no one will be.