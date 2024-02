EUR/USD is at the highs of the day, up 23 pips to 1.0723 but otherwise, the US dollar is struggling to find traction.

That will be something to keep an eye on because Treasury yields are at the lows of the day across the curve, including a 5.5 bps dip in 10s to 4.26%. One of the reasons is that we're still comfortably above the 4.20% top of the pre-CPI range.