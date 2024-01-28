The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports -- citing three people familiar -- that Trump has floated 10-60% tariffs on all Chinese goods if he's elected President.

I don't take these reports as anything serious as Trump already had the opportunity to put tariffs on China and they were small and not really disruptive (despite a lot of hand-wringing) but if he decides to campaign on tariffs then it's not going to be improve sentiment about China or the US.

My guess here is that talking tough on China is popular but that boosting the price of everything sold at Wal-Mart by 60% wouldn't exactly be a winner.

The report also says that Trump has floated imposing 10% tariffs on all countries.