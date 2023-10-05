Fox with the report that former US President Trump says he'd step in as Speaker of the US House.

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress,"

"If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president."

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion—I’m not doing it because I want to—I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision,"

Trump stressed that if Republicans cannot come to a consensus, he would take the speakership for a short "30, 60, or 90-day period."