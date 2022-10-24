The major US stock indices are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive day. The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside. The gains come ahead of key earnings that will be released tomorrow before and after the close. Below is a sampling of the major releases:

Tuesday morning:

UPS

Coca Cola

GM

GE

3M

Tuesday after the close:

Microsoft

Alphabet

Visa

Chipotle

Texas Instruments

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 418.03 points or 1.34% at 31500.60

S&P index up 44.91 points or 1.20% at 3797.67

NASDAQ index up 92.91 points or 0.86% at 10952.62

Russell 2000 up 6.152 points or 0.35% at 1748.39

In addition to the big releases on Tuesday, the following big cap companies will release earnings on Thursday including:

Boeing

General Dynamics

Meta

Ford and

ServiceNow

On Thursday, the following will release:

Shopify

McDonalds

Caterpillar

Apple

Amizaon

Intel