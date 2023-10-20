UAW's Pres. Shawn Fain will present the latest to workers during a Zoom meeting at 4 PM ET.

Earlier General Motors (GM) proposed an offer to the UAW union that would result in the majority of its workforce earning approximately $40.39 per hour, equating to around $84,000 per year by the end of the agreement's term. The offer includes the continuation of health care coverage with no out-of-pocket premiums or deductibles for seniority team members. Additionally, it incorporates a 23% general wage increase, which, when compounded, amounts to a 25% wage increase over the duration of the agreement for most employees. Furthermore, the proposal involves the reinstatement of the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for seniority team members starting in the first year of the agreement.