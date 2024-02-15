Via a UBS note on commodities, analysts net bullish. This in brief:

  • we remain positive on commodities over the medium term
  • we expect the asset class to deliver strong diversification benefits for traditional bond/equity portfolios
  • price movements are expected to be less linear going forward (ie more volatile)

UBS recommend approaching the volatility by:

  • dynamically adapt exposure to the asset class
  • rotate across sectors
  • enhance portfolio collateral

Which sounds like 'buy low and sell high', and 'don't lose money'?

UBS