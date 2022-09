Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%

House prices +10.0% vs +8.9% y/y expected

Prior +11.0%

UK house prices continue to come up strongly as the can gets kicked down the road again in anticipating that demand conditions will abate even as the BOE continues to tighten policy further in the second-half of the year. Of note, this is the 13th straight month of price increases and over the course of the last two years, the average house price has increased by almost £50,000.