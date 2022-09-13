  • Prior +73k; revised to +77k
  • July ILO unemployment rate 3.6% vs 3.8% expected
  • Prior 3.8%
  • July employment change 40k vs 128k expected
  • Prior 160k
  • July average weekly earnings +5.5% vs +5.4% 3m/y expected
  • Prior +5.1%
  • July average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +5.2% vs +5.0% 3m/t expected
  • Prior +4.7%

The jobless rate declined to 3.6% and that is a positive point to take note of while early estimates of payrolled employees for August shows a monthly increase, up 71,000 from July, to a record 29.7 million. That said, total hours worked is seen dropping in the three months to July by 3.5 million hours to 1.04 billion hours - that is still 11.1 million hours below pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, pay growth continues to come in strong but has been declining in real terms and that says a lot about the current situation as inflation continues to grip the economy: