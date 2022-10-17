30-year gilt yields are down 39 bps to 4.39% on the day as we wait to hear from UK finance minster, Jeremy Hunt, and his emergency statement.

The expectation is that we will see a massive U-turn in the mini-budget but the latest word on the street is suggesting that he will also announce that the energy price guarantee will only remain universal until April next year. Thereafter, the policy will become targeted and capped. This was something the BOE feared would add to inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term pressures, so it is likely that we are seeing the government work more closely with the central bank after the weekend meeting.

BREAKING:



Jeremy Hunt is poised to announce that the energy price guarantee will only remain universal *until April*



It will then become targeted and capped



Govt helped by falling gas prices@MrHarryCole first highlighted changes this morning — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 17, 2022

Let's see if we are going to get another round of buy the rumour, sell the fact play in gilts.