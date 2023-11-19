The Sunday Times reports that British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is considering cutting income tax or national insurance as they try to rescue their election hopes as they trail badly in polls.

"We do want to bring down the tax burden but we will only do so responsibly," Hunt told Sky News. "The one thing we won't do is any kind of tax cut that fuels inflation."

The report says they may consider a delay in a reduction in the inheritance tax and instead deliver a cut to low and middle-income earners.