The Rightmove House Price Index is a gauge of asking prices for UK homes.

It picked up in September to +0.4% m/m

prior -1.9%

for the y/y -0.4%

prior -0.1%

Comments from the report for the month in summary:

BoE's 14 consecutive interest rate rises contributed to unusually slow activity in August

expects a bounce in activity in the autumn as market conditions improve

the number of home sales was down 7% compared with 2019, before the pandemic

there were signs activity was starting to pick up, as the number of homes on the market rose 12% in the first week of September compared with the unusually low weekly average in August

GBP/USD update, not a lot changed on the data: