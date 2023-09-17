The Rightmove House Price Index is a gauge of asking prices for UK homes.
It picked up in September to +0.4% m/m
- prior -1.9%
for the y/y -0.4%
- prior -0.1%
Comments from the report for the month in summary:
- BoE's 14 consecutive interest rate rises contributed to unusually slow activity in August
- expects a bounce in activity in the autumn as market conditions improve
- the number of home sales was down 7% compared with 2019, before the pandemic
- there were signs activity was starting to pick up, as the number of homes on the market rose 12% in the first week of September compared with the unusually low weekly average in August
GBP/USD update, not a lot changed on the data: