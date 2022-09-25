This is very low-tier UK data.

The Rightmove House Price Index measures the change in the asking price of homes for sale (note that asking prices do not always reflect selling prices ... d'uh ;-)).

Along with rampant US dollar strength the influence on GBP since Friday has been the UK government's latest plan to fire up the economy:

Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar soars to new heights as the pound implodes

GBP has been smashed, and the move extended slightly in early hours here in Asia:

As I update cable has climbed back, its circa 1.0830 as I update: