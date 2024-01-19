Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.4%

Retail sales -2.4% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -3.3% vs -0.6% m/m expected

Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.5%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -2.1% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.5%

The pound is dragged lower as once again, UK retail sales disappoint heavily with a major plunge to warp up the year. All major categories were lower on the month, with food stores sales down 1.2%, non-food stores sales down 1.5%, non-store retailing down 0.3%, and fuel sales down 0.2% in December.

All of this just reaffirms that high inflation remains a problem for UK households, something highlighted last month here: UK retail sales beat masks the greater pain that households are facing