Employers in the UK plan to raise wages by 4% over the next 12 months.

That's according to a quarterly survey conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. he previous survey showed a similar result.

"While employers' pay rise expectations remain above pre-pandemic levels, we would expect them to adjust their plans for pay rises in the coming months, as inflation falls and the labour market continues to slow,"

Info comes via a Reuters report, adding that the UK's Resolution Foundation think tank, in a separate report on Monday, also said the current growth in inflation-adjusted wages looked unsustainable

"Unless productivity picks up, wage growth will peter out, or pay rises will simply be passed on through higher prices and prolong our inflation problems"

---

Last week we had the Bank of England remain on hold, with expectations now building for a June or perhaps August rate cut: