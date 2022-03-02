  • Prior +0.8%
  • House prices +12.6% vs +10.7% y/y expected
  • Prior +11.2%

UK house price growth accelerated in February, with the average house price exceeding £260,000 for the first time. On an annual basis, house prices were seen up £29,162 over the past 12 months. This is the largest ever annual increase in cash terms since the start of the monthly index in 1991. Nationwide notes that:

“Housing market activity has remained robust in recent months, with mortgage approvals continuing to run above pre-pandemic levels at the start of the year. A combination of robust demand and limited stock of homes on the market has kept upward pressure on prices.

“The continued buoyancy of the housing market is a little surprising, given the mounting pressure on household budgets from rising  inflation  , which reached a 30-year high of 5.5% in January, and since borrowing costs have started to move up from all-time lows in recent months.

“The economic outlook is particularly uncertain at present. Nevertheless, it is likely that the housing market will slow in the quarters ahead. The squeeze on household incomes is set to intensify, with inflation expected to rise above 7% in the coming months.

“Indeed, there is scope for inflation to rise even further as events in Ukraine threaten to send global energy prices even higher. Assuming that labour market conditions remain strong, the Bank of England is also likely to raise interest rates, which will exert a further drag on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates."