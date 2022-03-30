The article is via Reuters, conveying remarks from the head of GCHQ. Says Putin

“massively misjudged” the capabilities of Russia’s armed forces

while underestimating both the resistance of the Ukrainian people and the resolve of the West

And:

new intelligence showed some Russian soldiers in Ukraine had refused to carry out orders, sabotaged their own equipment and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft.

Its probably a good idea to take the comments with a grain of salt, but some of what he says gels with other reports out of Ukraine.

