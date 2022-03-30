The article is via Reuters, conveying remarks from the head of GCHQ. Says Putin

  • “massively misjudged” the capabilities of Russia’s armed forces
  • while underestimating both the resistance of the Ukrainian people and the resolve of the West

And:

  • new intelligence showed some Russian soldiers in Ukraine had refused to carry out orders, sabotaged their own equipment and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft.

Its probably a good idea to take the comments with a grain of salt, but some of what he says gels with other reports out of Ukraine.

