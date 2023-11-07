British grocery inflation has fallen below 10% for the first time since July 2022, industry data showed on Tuesday, providing some relief for consumers as they enter the key Christmas shopping period.

Market researcher Kantar said annual grocery inflation was 9.7% in the four weeks to Oct. 29, down from 11% in last month's report.

The Kantar data provides the most up-to-date snapshot of UK grocery inflation.

The most recent official data showed annual food inflation was 12.1% in September, though prices did fall on the month for the first time in two years.